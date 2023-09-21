| Eight Persons Arrested For Alleged Involvement In Murder Of Former Home Guard

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:45 PM, Thu - 21 September 23

Hyderabad: Eight persons were arrested by the IS Sadan police on Thursday for their alleged involvement in the murder of a former Home Guard following financial issues between them.

The arrested persons are Khaja Nayeemuddin (54), Mohammed Saleem (40), Khaja Fareeduddin (24), Mohammed Fahad Khan (31), Dappula Hari Prasad (28), Gulam Mohammed Khan (29), Mohammed Abdul Rahman (33) and Mohammed Akbar Hussain (40). One person, Salahuddin, is absconding.

According to the DCP (south east) Ch. Rupesh, the victim Rizwan, a resident of Santoshnagar, Bhanunagar, was kidnapped by Saleem and others and taken in a car to AC Guards where he was confined in a building on September 11.

“Rizwan had taken Rs. 33 lakh from Saleem on different instances and was delaying repayment of the money. Having failed to get the money, Saleem approached his relatives Nayeem and Fareed, who planned to kidnap the victim and collect money from him. After kidnapping, they confined him in a building and beat him leading to injuries and subsequently Rizwan died,” said the official.

Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the eight persons. Efforts are on to nab Salahuddin who is absconding.