Task Force nabs three mobile phone snatchers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:57 PM, Wed - 5 July 23

Hyderabad: The Commissioner’s Task Force (south-east) team on Wednesday nabbed three persons including a juvenile who allegedly snatched away a mobile phone at IS Sadan ten days ago. The police recovered two mobile phones and a motorcycle from them.

Those persons who are caught are Rasumalla Saketh alias Saketh (23) of Chatrinaka, Malle Padu Tarun (19) of Badanpet and a juvenile.

According to the police, on June 23 night, the trio were returning from a birthday party at Bahadurpura when they spotted three persons towing a vehicle as it ran out of fuel.

“Tarun and Saketh went and quarrelled with the strangers over some flimsy pretext and snatched away two mobile phones from them and escaped on their bike,” said DCP Task Force, P Radha Kishan Rao.

A case was registered at IS Sadan police station following a complaint and the Task Force along with IS Sadan police nabbed the trio.