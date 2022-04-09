Eight persons injured as bus turns turtle in Nalgonda

Published Date - 10:02 AM, Sat - 9 April 22

Nalgonda: At least eight passengers were injured when a private travel bus turned turtle at Nandipadu bypass road at Miryalaguda in the district in early hours of Saturday.

According to police, the road mishap took place at 3.30 am when an Orange travels bus, which was going to Bapatla from Hyderabad, turned turtle at Miryalaguda. The bus started from Hyderabad at mid-night with 28 passengers.

Police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to area hospital of Miryalaguda by 108 ambulance. The police suspect that a drowsy driver and overspeed could be the reason for the incident.

