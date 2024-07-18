Ekalavya impresses in ILCA 4 singles event in Monsoon Regatta

Eklavya Batham during the 15th Monsoon Regatta at Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad on Thursday.

Hyderabad: Ekalavya Batham of NSS Madhya Pradesh grabbed top honours in the Under-18 ILCA 4 Single Hander boys event on the fourth day of the 15th Monsoon Regatta at Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad on Thursday.

The NSS Madhya Pradesh sailor dominated the race, securing top spot with 37 points ahead of his academy mate Akshat Dohre and Krishna Divakar of TSC Mysore, who both scored 40 points each to finish in second and third spots respectively.

Telangana sailor Govardhan Pallara maintained his excellent run of form in the championship, to clinch another top spot in the Under-16 Optimistic Class, with 31 points. His Statemate Deekshita and Aakash Tangai of TSC Mysore settled for second and third places with 45 and 63 points respectively.

Results: U-16: Optimist Class: 1. Govardhan Pallara (TSA) (TS) (31), 2. Deekshita (TSA) (TS) (45), 3. Aakash Tangai (TSC) (Mysore) (63); U-18: 29er Skiff Doubles: 1. Nikhil Mandavkar/Satyam Jha (NBSC) (Goa) (10), 2. Mallesh Gadham/Karthik Korrolla (NBSC) (Goa) (19), 3. Ajay Yadav/Adiraj Yadav (NSS) (MP) (23); U-18: International 420 Mixed Doubles: 1. Vaishnavi Veeravamsham/Shravan Kathravath (TSA) (TS) (10), Thanuja Kameshwar/Ganesh Peerkatla (TSA) (TS) (12); U-18: ILCA 4 Single Hander: Boys: 1. Ekalavya Batham (NSS) (MP) (37), 2. Akshat Dohre (NSS) (MP) (40), 3. Krishna Divakar (TSC) (Mysore) (40); Girls: 1. Alia Sabreen (OYA) (OD) (13), 2. Somya Singh (NSS) (MP) (15), 3. Manya Reddy (SSC) (TS) (28).