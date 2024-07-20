Telangana sailors impress at 15th Monsoon Regatta

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 July 2024, 11:22 PM

Medal winners of the sailing championship in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Hyderabad: Telangana sailors delivered excellent performances at 15th Monsoon Regatta in Hussain Sagar, Hyderabad, winning medals across various events. On the final day of the sailing championship on Saturday, State sailor Govardhan Pallara won the SH Babu Memorial trophy, completing the double trophy win after clinching the Monsoon Regatta trophy on Friday.

Govardhan and his Statemate Deekshita Komaravelly grabbed the boy’s and girls’ gold medals of the tournament respectively. The Telangana duo of Thanuja Kameshwar and Ganesh Peerkatla emerged overall winners of the 420 International Open.

In the ILCA 4 U-18 Single Hander, Akshat Dohre of Madhya Pradesh and Alia Sabreen of Odisha clinched the boys and girls category titles respectively.

Results: U-16 Optimist Boys: Gold: Govardhan Pallara (TS) (36), Silver: Aakash Tangai (TSC) (Mysore) (68), Bronze: Mohammad Rizwan (TS) (72); Girls: Gold: Deekshita Komaravelly (TS) (42), Silver: Shreya Krishna (TN) (67), Bronze: Shagun Jha (MP) (88); Trophy Winners: Optimist U-16: Overall Monsoon Regatta Trophy: Govardhan Pallara (TS); SH Babu Memorial Trophy: Govardhan Pallara (TS); Boys Trophy: Govardhan Pallara (TS); Girls Trophy: Deekshita Komaravelly (TS); ILCA 4 U-18 Single Hander: Boys Trophy: Akshat Dohre (MP); Girls Trophy: Alia Sabreen (OD); 29er for best U-18 Double Hander Skiff: Nikhil Mandavkar/Satyam Jha (TSC) (Mysore); 420 International Open: Thanuja Kameshwar/Ganesh Peerkatla (TS); 420 International Open: Divayanshi Mishra/Aniraj (MP).