Elaborate arrangements by police ensure incident-free counting

The coordination among the senior officials in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates apart from adequate number of police personnel at the counting centres and increasing surveillance in sensitive areas resulted in the smooth conduct of the counting process.

By | Published: 11:40 pm

Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements and planning by the police officials of the tri-Commissionerates yielded results with the counting of votes polled during the GHMC elections passing off peacefully without any untoward incident on Friday.

The coordination among the senior officials in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissionerates apart from adequate number of police personnel at the counting centres and increasing surveillance in sensitive areas resulted in the smooth conduct of the counting process.

Strict warning against rumour mongering and the repeated appeals by officials urging people not to believe in rumours also helped in the peaceful conduct of the counting. The Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Police Commissioners- Anjani Kumar, VC Sajjanar and Mahesh M Bhagwat– respectively visited the counting centres in their jurisdiction and supervised the arrangements.

Pickets were set up at all hyper sensitive and sensitive areas of the city and its suburbs to prevent any trouble. Anjani Kumar had asked people not to believe in rumours and appealed to media houses also to check the credibility of information before sharing it on public platforms. “Votes counting took place peacefully as we made elaborate arrangements,” he said, requesting people to adhere to prohibitory orders enforced around the counting centres.

Speaking after inspecting the counting centres in Cyberabad limits, Sajjanar said a three-tier security was provided at all the counting centres. As a precautionary measure, Police Commissioner’s Reserve Force was deployed at Mailardevpally, Rajendranagar, Jagadgirigutta, Jeedimetla, Miyapur, Kukatpally Housing Board Colony, Kukatpally and Sanathnagar.

As many as 7,000 police personnel were deployed at counting centres and sensitive areas in Cyberabad. Polling agents were allowed into the counting hall only after verifying their valid passes issued by the State Election Commission. Tents, drinking water, sanitizers and masks were also provided at the counting centres. Sajjanar said victory rallies would not be permitted till 48 hours after completion of counting and if anyone tries to violate the rules, stern action would be taken against them. Sajjanar also warned of action against those who are spreading rumours and provocative messages through social media.

Elections peaceful, says Bhagwat

Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M Bhagwat said the counting of votes for the GHMC elections concluded peacefully on Friday. The Commissioner along with senior officials visited eight counting centres and reviewed security arrangements.

“A total of 5,000 police personnel have been deployed at the counting centres and a three-tier security was provided,” Bhagwat said. The Commissioner said victory rallies were prohibited in the commissionerate limits until 48 hours after the results are declared.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .