TSRTC earns up to Rs 16 crore daily

TSRTC cashes in on marriages in May to increase the revenues

By C. Romeo Published Date - 08:40 AM, Sat - 13 May 23

Hyderabad: Auspicious muhurtams for marriages and other events during the month of May are being successfully tapped by the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to increase the inflows into its coffers.

With not many events lined up in April, the average daily revenue of the corporation during the month hit a low of about Rs 11.50 crore. This revenue came as a jolt to the corporation, which has been striving hard to become a profitable asset.

However, adopting a multi-pronged strategy, the TSRTC has come up with appealing offers to attract citizens including encouraging them to hire buses at discounted rates, special buses to various locations and other schemes with a special focus to earn maximum revenue.

The strategy seems to be yielding desired results with the RTC revenues going up to about Rs 15.50 crore to Rs 16 crore daily, since the beginning of May. The encouraging signs also drove 45 of the total 96 bus depots across the State into profits. And even the Occupancy Rate (OR) rose to around 75 per cent.

Officials said with the marriage season and summer vacation, the situation is expected to be considerably better with regard to occupancy and revenue. “Efforts will continue to maintain the occupancy ratio during the monsoon season too,” an official said.

Since its inception post bifurcation of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh, the TSRTC had been carrying a total loss of Rs 850 crore and except for a handful of bus depots, all have been running in losses.

According to the officials, after several years, the corporation was witnessing good revenues with 45 of the 96 depots turning out to be profitable.