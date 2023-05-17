TSRTC announces offer on ‘e-Garuda’ bus tickets

The e-Garuda bus ticket fare between Miyapur to Vijayawada which costs Rs.830 will now cost Rs.750, during the offer days

Published Date - 08:26 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: As part of the launch offer, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has announced a fare slash in the newly introduced e-Garuda electric buses plying between Hyderabad and Vijayawada for a period of one month.

Accordingly, from Thursday, the e-Garuda bus ticket fare between Miyapur to Vijayawada which costs Rs.830 will now cost Rs.750, during the offer days. Likewise, the bus ticket fare from MGBS to Vijayawada which costs Rs.780 will cost Rs.710 only.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar requested citizens to make the best use of the month long offer and support the organisation and public transport system.