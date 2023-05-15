Telangana: Two persons killed in separate road accidents in Nalgonda

10:45 PM, Mon - 15 May 23

Nalgonda: Two persons died in separate road accidents in the erstwhile Nalgonda district on Monday.

In an accident that took place near Choutuppal, a 26-year-old person died when a car lost control and turned turtle on National Highway No. 65 after hitting a road divider. It also hit a TSRTC bus after hitting the road divider. A person, who boarded the vehicle at Narketpally, died on the spot in the accident. The identity of the victim was yet to be ascertained.

According to the police, Chunduri Naga Babu, who was the driver of the car and going to Hyderabad, had agreed to drop the victim at his destination on payment when he stopped the vehicle at Narketpally. Nagana Babu allegedly drove the car in a rash manner while proceeding towards Hyderabad from Vijayawada and lost control over the steering and crashed into the divider.

In another accident, a youth Md Syed (26) died on the spot when a tipper lorry hit the motorcycle on which he was traveling at Garideppally in Suryapet district. Two pillion riders were injured in the accident.

