Elaborate arrangements for Group-IV exam in erstwhile Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:55 PM, Fri - 30 June 23

Karimnagar: Elaborate arrangements have been made for the TSPSC Group-IV examination scheduled to be held on Saturday. A total of 1,07,894 candidates are slated to appear for the the examination in the erstwhile Karimnagar district.

In Karimnagar district, 54,019 candidates will appear in 154 centres while 21,937 aspirants will take the exam in 73 centres in Jagtial district. 17,922 candidates will appear for the exam in 43 centres in Peddapalli while 14,011 aspirants will attend the test in Rajanna-Sircilla district.

Besides other arrangements, CCTV cameras have also been set up at the examination centres. The police have made tight security arrangements to conduct the examination in a peaceful manner.