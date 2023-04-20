Elaborate arrangements made for Jumat ul Vida prayers in Hyderabad

Elaborate security arrangements are being made for the Jumat ul Vida and Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in the city

Hyderabad: Elaborate security arrangements are being made for the Jumat ul Vida (last Friday of Ramzan month) and Eid-ul-Fitr prayers in the city.

Police pickets will be deployed in all the communally sensitive areas of the city for the next few days to prevent any untoward incident. Patrolling will be also conducted round the clock.

Contingents of the Rapid Action Force, City Armed Reserve, Telangana State Special Police and local police will be part of the security arrangements. At hyper sensitive localities the police will deploy tear gas shelling vehicles and water cannons.

The police higher ups will be monitoring large congregational prayers at Mecca Masjid, Jamia Masjid Mahboob Chowk, Jamia Masjid Afzalgunj, Vazir Ali Masjid, Masjid – e Azizia, Shahi Masjid Bagh e Aam and other important mosques from the command and control centre. Huge turnout with people spilling on to the main roads is expected at the important mosques on Friday.

Similarly, on the Eid ul Fitr day large gatherings will be witnessed at the Eidgah in the city including Mir Alam Eidgah, First Lancer Eidgah, Masab Tank Eidgah, Qutb Shahi Tombs Eidgah and other Eidgahs.

