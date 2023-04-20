Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements made for Eid ul Fitr prayers at Eidgah Mir Alam

Telangana State Wakf Board officials along with representatives of various government departments visited the Eidgah Mir Alam and inspected the arrangements being made for Eid ul Fitr prayers

TS Wakf Board chairman Mohammed Masiullah Khan speaking to reporters said around 2 lakh people attend the Eid ul Fitr prayers at Mir Alam Eidgah and the Minority Welfare department in coordination with other agencies was working round-the-clock to ensure smooth conduct of the prayers. A meeting was held with the local GHMC, HMWS&SB, TSRTC officials and the local police to streamline the arrangements.

Masiullah Khan said the HMWS&SB will make arrangements for providing water for ablution and drinking purpose at the venue. The GHMC is taking care of the sanitation and roads, while the TSRTC will be running special bus services to Eidgah Mir Alam from various parts of the city.

AIMIM party legislators Mohd Moazam Khan and Kauser Mohiuddin were also present during the inspection.

