Elaborate arrangements made for Sri Rama Navami celebrations at Bhadrachalam

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:27 PM, Tue - 28 March 23

Fire department staff conducted a mock drill at Bhadradri temple in Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: Elaborate arrangements were being made for Sri Rama Navami celebrations at Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam in the district.

On Tuesday, Endowments Commissioner V Anil Kumar, district Collector Anudeep Durisheety and Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G inspected the arrangements being made at Mithila Stadium where lord Rama’s celestial wedding would take place on March 30.

The Collector said that the area around the stadium was divided into 26 sectors for the devotees to watch the celestial wedding. One special officer was appointed for each sector to provide facilities to the devotees.

He asked all on duty officers to make collective efforts for the success of the celebrations. 70 counters have been set up to provide talambralu to devotees. Fire engines and fire extinguishers are being made available to prevent any fire accidents in the sector.

A mock drill was conducted to educate the staff and sector officials on the immediate steps to be taken in case of any fire. Four fire extinguishers should be kept available in every centre, the Collector told officials.

SP Dr. Vineeth G informed that heavy vehicles, goods vehicles and other large vehicles would not be allowed to enter the town on March 29, 30 and 31 in view of Sri Rama Navami and Pushkara Pattabhishekam. Traffic restrictions would be imposed around Mithila Stadium.

The TSRTC has planned to conduct a medical camp at Bhadrachalam on March 30 and 31 for RTC drivers, conductors and staff from six depots in Khammam region, informed RTC senior medical officer Dr. AV Girisimha Rao.