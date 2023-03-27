QR code system to assist devotees during Sri Rama Navami at Bhadrachalam

The district police has come up with a quick response (QR) code-based guidance system to assist devotees attending Sri Rama Navami celebrations

Collector Anudeep D released an audio with information on arrangements and precautions to be taken while attending Sri Rama Navami at Bhadrachalam in Kothagudem district

Kothagudem: The district police has come up with a quick response (QR) code-based guidance system having an integrated map to assist devotees attending Sri Rama Navami celebrations at the Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam in the district.

The devotees can either scan the QR code or click a web link, https://bhadrachalam.netlify.app, to access the Kalyana Mandapam sector plan to get to their respective sectors and a traffic route map based on Google Maps to get directions to parking places in and around the temple town.

Similarly, there is a separate map based on Google Maps for locating ‘talambralu’ and ‘laddu prasadam’ distribution stalls at the temple.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G said the police were sharing the QR code and the web link widely on social media and appealed to devotees visiting the temple from distant places to make use of the system for their convenience.

Sri Rama Navami takes place on March 30 on which the celestial wedding of Lord Rama will be performed followed by Pushkara Pattabhishekam on March 31.

At an event at the Collectorate here on Monday, district Collector Anudeep Durishetty released an audio and information booklet with information about the arrangements and precautions to be taken while attending the celebrations.

He also distributed uniforms to sanitation workers to be engaged in work at Bhadrachalam. He informed that the temple town has been divided into 15 zones, 17 MPOs and 100 village secretaries allotted duties to monitor sanitation, which will be maintained by 400 workers.

A mock drill will be conducted at the temple on March 28 to check the arrangements.

