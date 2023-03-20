Sri Rama Navami to be celebrated with grandeur at Bhadradri: Puvvada

The minister held a meeting with temple officials, priests and officials of concerned departments to review the arrangements for Sri Rama Navami to be celebrated on March 30 and Pushkara Pattabhishekam on March 31.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:41 PM, Mon - 20 March 23

Kothagudem: The State government decided to celebrate Sri Rama Navami at Sri Seetha Ramachandraswamy Devasthanam at Bhadrachalam with grandeur, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Ajay Kumar said that around one lakh devotees were expected to attend the celebrations this time. Laddu prasadam has to be prepared in sufficient quantity and more counters have to be set up to distribute the prasadam along with talambralu to devotees.

Facilities like temporary accommodation, toilets and free medical clinics and parking places have to be made available. Arrangements for distribution of ORS, buttermilk and water packets have to be made; the minister suggested adding cleanliness must be maintained in the temple town.

For those who cannot attend the celestial wedding arrangements for broadcasting the ceremony have to be made besides setting up a media gallery. Sign boards should be arranged everywhere so that the devotees could easily reach Mithila Stadium, where the kalyanam takes place.

Firefighters and rescue teams have to be deployed at the temple and its surroundings. Services of CRPF forces, Warangal and Khammam district police should be used if necessary to ensure tight security. All the works should be completed by March 28, Ajay Kumar noted.

Collector Durishetty informed that 200 quintals of talambralu prepared, six huge LEDs screens, accommodation, public toilets, electric lights, four fire engines and 30 walkie-talkies have been arranged.

For teppotsavam 200 swimmers and 135 types of boats would be available with staff equipped with life jackets. Warning boards were also set at the site. 25 information centres would be set up, 25, 000 leaflets with the map of the venue, kalyanam details and time would be printed, he said.

The minister along with Government Whip Rega Kantha Rao, MLC Tata Madhusudhan, MLA P Veeraiah, ZP chairman K Kanakaiah, SP Dr. Vineeth G and temple EO Ramadevi released Sri Rama Navami wall posters.