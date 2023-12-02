Elaborate security arrangements at counting centres in Hyderabad

The police will have three layered security at the counting centres and only designated people will be allowed into the centre after verifying their credentials

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:36 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Security arrangements for counting of votes at Sri Kotla Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy Stadium. (Photo: Anand Dharmana)

Hyderabad: Elaborate security arrangements have been made by the police at the centres in the city where counting of votes will be taken up on Sunday.

Senior officials of the tri-commissionerates of Hyderabad, Rachakonda and Cyberabad visited these counting centres on Saturday and reviewed the security arrangements in coordination with the local election authorities.

The police will have three layered security at the counting centres and only designated people will be allowed into the centre after verifying their credentials. After analysing the situation on elections day, the police have drafted their action plan and will be deploying forces accordingly.

“The activities in and around the counting centres will be monitored from the command and control centres. Drone patrolling will also be done wherever necessary,” said Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Sandeep Shandilya.

The police identified few constituencies including Jubilee Hills, Nampally, Khairatabad, Yakutpura, Malakpet, Malkajgiri, Medchal, Ibrahimpatnam and LB Nagar for more deployment of forces.

An official of DCP rank will be present at the counting centre to supervise the security arrangements both inside and outside the counting centre. Central Armed Police Force, Rapid Action Force, Telangana State Special Police and local police will be deployed at the counting centre to respond to any law and order disturbance.

The police in all the three commissionerates had imposed prohibitory orders around the counting centres and in the city. Quick Action Teams will also be deployed in certain assembly constituencies.

The traffic police had announced traffic diversions on need basis near the counting centres at Yousufguda Indoor Stadium.