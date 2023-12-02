Stage set for counting of votes in erstwhile Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:29 PM, Sat - 2 December 23

Arrangements made for the counting of votes in SRR Government college, Karimnagar.

Karimnagar: Stage is all set for the counting of votes of 13 assembly constituencies of erstwhile Karimnagar district on Sunday. Election authorities made elaborate arrangements for counting.

The counting of four assembly segments including Karimnagar, Choppadandi, Manakondur and Huzurabad of Karimnagar district will be held at SRR Government College, Karimnagar.

Arrangements for counting of Jagtial, Koratla and Dharmapuri segments of Jagtial district are made at VRK Engineering College, Jagtial. Ramagundam, Manthani and Peddapalli constituencies’ counting will be held in JNTU Engineering College, Manthani.

Counting of Vemulawada and Sircilla constituencies will be held at SC Welfare Gurukulam School, Sircilla.

Initially, postal ballots and emergency services votes will be counted after the beginning of counting at 8 am. Later, EVMs will be opened. Besides a postal ballot counting table, 14 counting tables have been arranged for each assembly constituency and the process will be completed in 18 to 20 rounds depending on constituency.

A counting supervisor and counting assistant have been deployed for each table. Besides a team of micro observers, three each of reserved teams and postal ballot teams were deployed for each constituency.

On the other hand, police made tight security arrangements to complete the counting process in a peaceful manner. Three level security arrangements were made at each counting center.