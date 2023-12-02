Arrangements in place for counting in erstwhile Medak

Sangareddy: The officials of the Sangareddy district administration have made all arrangements for the counting of votes of the 2023 assembly elections. The counting of five assembly constituencies of Sangareddy district will be conducted at GITAM University Hyderabad located at Rudraram village in Patancheru Mandal on Sunday at 8 am.

Patancheru Constituency, which had more votes than any Constituency in the erstwhile Medak district, counting will be completed in 23 rounds while the counting of Andole, Sangareddy and Zaheerabad constituencies will be completed in 18 rounds. The counting of the Narayankhed Constituency will be completed in 17 rounds.

The Medak district officials have made arrangements for the counting of Narsapur and Medak assembly constituencies at YPR College near Medak. The counting of Medak will be completed in 20 rounds while the counting of Narsapur constituency will be completed in 22 rounds.

The counting of four Assembly Constituencies in Siddipet district will be carried out at Indur Engineering College located near Siddipet town on Sunday. However, the counting of Gajwel will be delayed relatively other constituencies since there were 44 candidates in the election fray from the Constituency.