Elderly and PWD citizens can vote from home in upcoming elections

Hyderabad: For elderly citizens and persons with disabilities (PWD) facing hardships in traveling to polling stations for the upcoming elections in Telangana, the voting booths will arrive at their doorstep. Enabling them to vote from home, this inclusive move is aimed at making their voices heard.

Senior citizens over the age of 80 and those with 40 per cent disabilities can avail of this service, where election officers along with representatives of contesting political parties will travel to their houses and set up a portable booth. To ensure transparency, voters will cast their vote in private and a videographer will also be on-site to record the entire process.

“Although it is being called postal ballot, it is basically voting from home,” clarified Hyderabad District Election Officer Ronald Rose during a recent media interaction. “Once voters register for this service they will not be able to vote at the polling stations. We will give them two chances. In case they are not at their residence when officials visit for the first time, they will be given another chance to exercise their vote,” he added.

Those who want to make use of this option will have to download Form 12D from the Election Commission of India (ECI) website and submit it within five days of the election notification.

These registrations will be verified and a list will be shared with all stakeholders including political parties. Voters will receive a confirmation and the date of polling will be scheduled for them, which is usually before the actual polling.

While there are over 1 lakh elderly and PwD voters in Hyderabad district, the registered total number of such voters in the State is 9,05,000. Elections officers on duty are also expected to be given this choice.

This vote-from-home system was first executed in the Karnataka Assembly Elections earlier this year. Now, all five States including Telangana that are up for elections next month, will provide this option to all eligible voters.

Alternatively, if senior citizens and differently-abled persons choose to visit the polling stations, transportation will be provided to them by the ECI. Apart from that, arrangements like wheelchairs and ramps will ensure accessibility.

