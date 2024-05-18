| Elderly Priest Dies After Being Stung By Swarm Of Bees In Asifabad

By Telangana Today Updated On - 18 May 2024, 10:43 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: An elderly priest died after being stung by a swarm of bees at Rekulagudem hamlet under Goleti village in Rebbena mandal on Saturday.

Rebbena Sub-Inspector D Chandrashekhar said that Tekam Posham, a 70-year old priest at a local deity’s temple in Goleti village died on the spot after the bees stung him. The bees were disturbed by noise created due to the presence of devotees at the temple and attacked the priest. Posham is survived by a wife and three children.

Bheem Rao, the son of the priest lodged a complaint. Investigations were on.