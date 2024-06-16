Elderly woman dies on spot after falling off bike in Asifabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 08:52 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: An elderly woman died on the spot when the motorcycle on which she was travelling along with her grandson skidded on the road between Bareguda and Pothepalli villages in Bejjur mandal on Sunday.

Bejjur Sub-Inspector Vikram said Busa Bheemakka (70) from Karjelli village in Chinthalamanepalli mandal suffered fatal injuries when she fell off the two-wheeler and died on the spot. She was pillion riding on the bike along with her grandson Sanjeev belonging to Chinnasiddapur. They were on the way to visit Bheemakka’s daughter. Sanjeev survived the accident without injuries.