Elderly woman found dead in Kothagudem

Kothagudem: An elderly woman was found dead under mysterious circumstances here on Wednesday.

The deceased, Devaraju Prameela (68) of Peon Basthi in Kothagudem town was found dead in her residence. Ear rings and other jewellery on her body was said to be missing. She was living alone after the death of her husband Prabhakar lost year.

Police suspected that the deceased had a history of fits and that could be the reason for the death.

One-town CI Karunakar visited the spot and took up investigation into the incident.