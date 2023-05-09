| Elderly Woman Shifted From Pavement To Nims Rehab Centre At Ktrs Behest

Elderly woman shifted from pavement to NIMS rehab centre at KTR’s behest

homeless elderly woman was admitted to Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences following instructions of KT Rama Rao

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:00 AM, Tue - 9 May 23

Hyderabad: A homeless elderly woman was admitted to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Rehabilitation Center on Monday following instructions of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Minister, KT Rama Rao.

The plight of the elderly woman, who was staying on the pavement near YellaReddy Guda Water Tank for over two weeks, was brought to the notice of the MA&UD Minister through social media platform Twitter.

The Minister promptly responded and instructed GHMC Khairatabad Zonal Commissioner, to immediately shift her.

Later, senior GHMC officials visited the spot where the senior citizen was living on the pavement at Yella Reddy Guda.

According to officials the woman, who was identified as Pochamma, initially did not agree to shift to another place, but the officials convinced the homeless woman and admitted her to NIMS Rehabilitation Center.