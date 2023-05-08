KTR to inaugurate Dhaniyalgutta crematorium on Tuesday

GHMC has completed the comprehensive development of Dhaniyalgutta crematorium in Begumpet with a cost of Rs 8.54 crore

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:46 PM, Mon - 8 May 23

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has completed the comprehensive development of Dhaniyalgutta crematorium in Begumpet with a cost of Rs 8.54 crore. The new facility is all set to be inaugurated by MA&UD Minister, KT Rama Rao on Tuesday.

Spread over 4-acres, the Mahaparinirvana Vaikuntadhamam has been developed with the required amenities that will facilitate bereaved families to perform the last rites without any hurdles. The various civil works taken up at this crematorium with a cost of Rs 770.5 lakh include an administrative block, ceremonial hall, four pyres and four waiting halls etc.

Similarly, to make people feel safe and as a part of security measures, electrical lighting poles with a cost of Rs 25 lakh have been set up, besides installing bollards and Pre-Stressed Cement Concrete (PSCC) poles for boundary lighting.

Meanwhile, with Rs 59.46 lakh, the GHMC has developed landscapes and planted flower-yielding plants including Marigolds. This crematorium is also equipped with, WIFI and GHMC officials said that, the ones who were unable to come to the place in person can see the last rites online.