Elect Puvvada Ajay Kumar to continue Khammam development: Krishna

Krishna distributed the copies of BRS election manifesto to the voters and explained the development achieved in Khammam city in the BRS regime

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:28 PM, Wed - 22 November 23

BRS Khammam parliament coordinator Gundala Krishna campaigned in Khammam on Wednesday.

Khammam: BRS Khammam parliament coordinator Gundala Krishna has appealed to voters to elect the party Khammam Assembly candidate Puvvada Ajay Kumar for the continuation of the constituency development.

He campaigned in several municipal divisions in the city on Wednesday. He told the public that Khammam city was developed in the past decade on par with Hyderabad. It was due to the cooperation of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao and the efficiency of local MLA, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

Krishna distributed the copies of BRS election manifesto to the voters and explained the development achieved in Khammam city in the BRS regime. In the past ten years nearly Rs 3,000 crore was spent in improving basic facilities in the city.

Gollapadu channel, which remained a murky drain for nearly four decades was modernised and ten beautiful parks were developed by spending Rs 100 crore. The Telangana government sanctioned Rs 696 crore for the construction of RCC retaining walls on both sides of Munneru stream to prevent floods, he noted.

People in Khammam used to face difficulty drinking water. Ajay Kumar took measures to address the problem under Mission Bhagiratha and tap connections were provided to all household at a cost of Rs 265 crore

Similarly, the minister took steps to develop Lakaram tank bund, to construct a modern TSRTC bus stand, new municipal office, Dhamsalapuram railway bridge and IT Hub. In addition to that the welfare of the people was also given importance, Krishna said.

BRS leaders Matangi Anil, Addanki Shiva, Bade Saheb, Paka Sai, A Chinnaravi, Hussain Saheb, Kanakam Bhadraiah, Devara Venkanna, Kannam Ramesh, Shanigaram Uppalaiah and others were present.