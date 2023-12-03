Election Commission suspends Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar for violating MCC

Earlier in the day, DGP Anjani Kumar, along with a few senior police officers, met TPCC president Revanth Reddy at his residence.
Hyderabad: The Election Commission of India has suspended Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar for violating the model code of conduct, as per sources.
The Director General of Police Telangana along with Sanjay Jain, State Police Nodal Officer, Telangana and Mahesh Bhagwat, Nodal (Expenditure) had met Anumula Revanth Reddy, a contesting candidate in the ongoing General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Telangana, in Hyderabad with flower bouquet at the residence of the said contesting candidate.