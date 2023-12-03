Telangana DGP meets TPCC president A Revanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 01:30 PM, Sun - 3 December 23

Hyderabad: DGP Anjani Kumar met TPCC president A Revanth Reddy at his residence in Jubilee Hills a few minutes ago here on Sunday.

He was accompanied by a few senior police officials, including Sanjay Kumar Jain. Security has been beefed up at the TPCC president’s residence with party workers, especially those from his native village Kodangal turning up in large numbers.

The TPCC president later left for Gandhi Bhavan from his residence to celebrate the Congress party’s success in the elections. Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shiva Kumar, who is staying at a private hotel in the city, is reaching the Congress headquarters shortly.

Meanwhile, former MP V Hanumanth Rao expressed happiness over trends favouring the Congress party. Though the high command would decide the Chief Minister candidate, there were possibilities of the TPCC president being selected for the post, he said while speaking to media persons.

As per the Election Commission of India website, Congress is leading in 64 seats and Bharat Rashtra Samithi in 41 seats. While, BJP is leading in 9 seats, AIMIM was ahead in four seats and CPI in one seat.