Election officials in Khammam asked to implement poll code strictly

Additional Collector N Madhusudhan Rao held a meeting with the district officials and explained to them the ECI guidelines and the schedule of MLC election to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency

By | Published: 9:55 pm

Khammam: Election officials in the district were asked to strictly implement the election code of conduct that came into force with the announcement of election schedule for Legislative Council from Graduates’ constituencies.

Additional Collector N Madhusudhan Rao on Friday held a meeting with the district officials and explained to them the Election Commission of India’s guidelines and the schedule of MLC election to Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates constituency.

He asked the officials to remove the photos or any other publicity material related to political leaders from government offices and their compound walls and premises. Around 130 polling stations would be set for 85,000 graduates to exercise their franchise in the district.

He asked the polling centres Nodal Officer to make prior visits to all the police centres to check the arrangements. Political parties have to obtain prior permission from the Media Certification and Monitoring Committee (MCMC) in matters related to election campaigning.

Sticking wall posters and wall writings on government offices and property must be avoided. Prior permission from concerned police officials has to be obtained in conducting rallies and public meetings, he said.

Chief Planning Officer Sriram, DEO Madanmohan, BC Welfare Office Jyothi, District Agriculture Officer Vijayanirmala, DPRO Pasha, Lead Bank manager Chandrashekhar Rao and others were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .