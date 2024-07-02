Passengers stop TGSRTC bus, demand more services in Nirmal

Passengers express displeasure over allowing more passengers than capacity, causing inconvenience to them

By Telangana Today Updated On - 2 July 2024, 12:06 PM

Representational Image

Nirmal: Passengers staged a protest by stopping a TGSRTC bus demanding officials to increase frequency of services at Ponkal village in Mamada mandal on Tuesday.

The passengers travelling in a bus expressed displeasure over allowing more passengers than capacity, causing inconvenience to them.

They got down from the bus and stopped it upon reaching Ponkal village and staged a sit-in in front of the vehicle demanding officials to increase the number of buses on the route.

The agitating passengers said that the buses were overcrowded due to low frequency of services to Ponkal, Potharam, Ananthapet and Kamlkot villages.

They stated that villagers were forced to hire private vehicles such as auto-rickshaws and vans to reach the mandal centre and district headquarters for various needs every day.