Efforts on to ensure connectivity to every hamlet in agency areas: Seethakka

Seethakka said steps were being taken to avoid inconvenience to the public in reaching neighboring villages and mandal headquarters.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 1 July 2024, 08:19 PM

Minister Seethakka along with MLA Vedma Bojju inaugurate a black top road and bridge at Ramalingapalli village in Utnoor mandal on Monday

Adilabad: Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka said efforts were being made to provide connectivity to every habitation in Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDA). She along with Khanapur MLA Vedma Bojju inaugurated a bridge and blacktop road laid between Ramalingampalli and Shyamnaik Thanda in Utnoor mandal on Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, Seethakka said steps were being taken to avoid inconvenience to the public in reaching neighboring villages and mandal headquarters. She vowed to address challenges of the tribals dwelling in ITDAs and to ensure road facility to every hamlet of tribals in agency areas. The Minister, who laid the foundation stone to a memorial park at the Indervelli firing incident martyrs’ column in Indervelli mandal centre, said the government had fulfilled its promise by developing the park. It would opened to the public at the earliest.

She later convened a meeting with officials of erstwhile Adilabad district to review progress of developmental works and welfare schemes in Adilabad district headquarters. She advised public representatives and officials to work in tandem to develop the district.

Collector Rajarshi Shah, ITDA-Utnoor project officer Khushbu Gupta, additional collector Shyamala Devi and other officials were present.