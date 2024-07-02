Adilabad: Official lethargy slows down clearing of Dharani grievance applications

This is because lower level officials are allegedly not showing interest in clearing the applications.

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 2 July 2024, 06:13 PM

Mancherial Collector Kumar Deepak

Adilabad: Even as the government has initiated steps to resolve issues of applicants relating to land records on the Dharani portal, people are still running from pillar to post seeking redressal of their grievances with regard to properties on the integrated land records management system. This is because lower level officials are allegedly not showing interest in clearing the applications.

District Collectors are conducting review meetings to resolve pending applications at regular meetings. However, mandal and divisional-level officials are not showing interest to clear the applications. As a result, applicants are forced to wait for quite a long time. Some disgruntled applicants are submitting petitions at Prajavani, the weekly grievance redressal programme held every Monday.

Jadi Saraiah, a resident of Seetharampalli village in Naspur mandal said his land was again appearing in the list of prohibited properties on Dharani portal even after it was removed from the list and it had a digital signature on it. He submitted a petition to Collector Deepak Kumar during the Prajavani here on Monday.

“Someone is trying to make changes in the records of a common property on Dharani portal without my knowledge,” Manugu Shekhar from Mittapalli village in Jaipur, said, requesting the Collector to take steps to prevent the attempt. A major portion of applications submitted at the programme were related to the Dharani portal.

Officials said that 7,186 applications were still pending at various officials in Mancherial district. While 2,960 of them were pending with Mandal Revenue Offices, 3,260 were yet to be cleared by Revenue Divisional Officers. A total of 789 applications were pending at the Additional Collector level.

As many as 43,350 applications were received so far in Mancherial district. Of them, 21,816 were approved, while 13,024 applications were rejected. “The pending applications will be cleared in a week. Action will be taken against those officials who are lackadaisical in addressing the Dharani-portal related problems,” Collector Kumar Deepak told ‘Telangana Today.’

Meanwhile, 2,059 applications were still pending at different stages in Kumram Bheem Asifabad district, while around 3,600 applications were pending in Nirmal district. Officials said steps were being taken to expedite the process of clearing the applications. They said that somewhere between 200 and 400 applications were being addressed every day.

Pending applications relating to Dharani portal

Asifabad: 2,059

Mancherial: 7,186

Nirmal: 3,600