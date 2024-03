Electoral Bonds Case: Supreme Court dismisses SBI’s request | India News

The court directed SBI to disclose information by March 12, and warned of contempt action if not complied with. SBI argued practical difficulties with the decoding exercise

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11 March 2024, 11:24 PM

The Supreme Court dismissed SBI’s request for an extension to disclose electoral bond details until June 2024. The court directed SBI to disclose information by March 12, and warned of contempt action if not complied with. SBI argued practical difficulties with the decoding exercise.

Watch: