Electric Chetak now starts at Rs. 95,998

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 June 2024, 05:28 PM

Chetak 2901

Pune: Bajaj Auto announced the expansion of its popular electric scooter portfolio with the introduction of the affordable Chetak 2901, priced at Rs 95,998.

Bajaj Auto is now democratising access to its range of electric Chetak scooters, making it an attractive offering for both, ICE vehicle and electric vehicle riders. This aims to appeal to consumers who value an elegant, durable, and feature-rich scooter without breaking the bank.

The all-new Chetak 2901 is an affordable electric scooter with a range of 123 kilometres (ARAI-certified) that is perfect for everyday commutes.

The new variant of Chetak boasts a solid metal body for durability and comes in three exciting colours: Red, White, Black, Lime Yellow and Azure Blue.

It comes equipped with additional features such as coloured digital console, alloy wheels, and Bluetooth connectivity.

Customers can choose to upgrade these features with the TecPac. The TecPac enables features such as ‘Hill Hold’, ‘Reverse’, ‘Sport ‘and ‘Economy modes’, ‘Call and Music Control’, ‘Follow Me Home lights’ and ‘Bluetooth App connectivity’.

On the latest offering from Bajaj Auto, Eric Vas, President, President, Urbanite, Bajaj Auto Ltd., shared, “We are pleased to announce the start of shipments of Chetak 2901 to Chetak dealerships. The Chetak 2901 can be had for an on-road price close to that of a petrol scooter and we believe Chetak 2901 shall dramatically expand the electric scooter market.”

The brand has significantly expanded its dealership network, with scooters now available at over 500 showrooms across India. Customers can easily locate their nearest showroom and check product details and prices by visiting www.chetak.com where they can also make bookings.