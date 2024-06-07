Electrician’s love for nature helps to spread greenery in Khammam

44-year-old Kontu Sambaiah of Enkoor has got exceptional environmental consciousness and has been striving hard to create a positive impact on the environment.

By James Edwin Published Date - 7 June 2024, 06:28 PM

Nature lover Kontu Sambaiah of Enkoor Khammam district took up an innovative campaign on the importance of spreading greenery.

Enkoor (Khammam): By profession he is a private electrician and his favourite avocation is environmental protection.

44-year-old Kontu Sambaiah of Enkoor in the district, who stopped studies at intermediate, has got exceptional environmental consciousness and has been striving hard to create a positive impact on the environment.

He has been planting saplings and sowing seeds of different varieties of plants, mainly fruit bearing trees for the past one decade in and around Enkoor, a mandal headquarters located on Kothagudem-Khammam highway.

Despite being busy as an electrician mending irrigation motors of farmers he takes time to visit nearby hillocks like Cheemalapadu gutta, Kallur gutta, Imam Nagar gutta and others to either to plant saplings or to sow the seeds in addition to watering the saplings he planted.

Speaking to Telangana Today, Sambaiah informed that his wife Seetha and daughter Sai Triveni also lend their support in his efforts to spread greenery. He plants saplings of fruit bearing trees so that monkeys in the forests could get food and stop coming into villages and towns.

He informed that he collects and sows seeds of Tamarind, Madras Thorn (Seema Chittakaya), Asian Palmyra (thati chettu), wild Almond and other types of trees. Six months old saplings of Almond are planted by growing a nursery at his house.

Sambaiah said that initially he used to plant saplings in the villages in Enkoor mandal but the people used to cut them down and chose the hillocks to develop greenery. In summer he carries water cans to hillocks to water plants as well as to fill small water cans to provide water to birds.

It is the responsibility of every individual to develop greenery so as to check global warming otherwise the future generations might suffer a lot, he noted adding that he so far planted around 5000 saplings and sown 15 quintals of seeds.

Sambaiah has recently taken up an innovative campaign wherein he has been moving around the streets carrying a plastic can with saplings inside and wearing an oxygen mask to highlight the dangers of global warming.

He received Dr. BR Ambedkar Fellowship Award-2019, certificate of appreciation along with a cash reward in the first Telangana Formation Day celebrations and many others in recognition of his efforts in protecting the environment.