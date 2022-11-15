Elon Musk fires Twitter employee via tweet

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:46 AM, Tue - 15 November 22

Hyderabad: After taking over Twitter and laying off many employees, the new Twitter CEO Elon Musk has now fired a member of the Android app developer team, via a tweet.

On November 13, Musk tweeted apologising for Twitter being slow, “Btw, I’d like to apologize for Twitter being super slow in many countries. App is doing >1000 poorly batched RPCs just to render a home timeline!(sic)” Musk meant that the app had to reach out to many servers and it was delaying the loading of the homepage.

Eric Frohnhoefer while calling him out on his mistake, replied to Musk’s tweet saying, “I have spent ~6 yrs working on Twitter for Android and can say this is wrong.” Following this, the billionaire immediately replied and said, “Then please correct me. What is the right number?,” before adding in another tweet, “Twitter is super slow on Android. What have you done to fix that?”

I have spent ~6yrs working on Twitter for Android and can say this is wrong. https://t.co/sh30ZxpD0N — Eric Frohnhoefer @ 🏡 (@EricFrohnhoefer) November 13, 2022

A couple of hours later, the engineer replied to Musk and the conversation between the two went on for a while. Soon, the users started reacting to the tweets. “I have been a developer for 20 years. And I can tell you that as the domain expert here you should inform your boss privately. Trying to one up him in public while he is trying to learn and be helpful makes you look like a spiteful self serving dev,” a developer tweeted.

I have been a developer for 20 years. And I can tell you that as the domain expert here you should inform your boss privately. Trying to one up him in public while he is trying to learn and be helpful makes you look like a spiteful self serving dev. — Money Nerd Techie (@pokemoniku) November 14, 2022

One of the users then tagged Musk asking if he wants an employee with “this kind of attitude” on his team to which the Twitter owner replied, “He’s fired.”

He’s fired — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2022

Frohnhoefer later replied to Musk’s tweet with a salute emoji, and also posted a picture of his MacBook on Twitter which showed that his laptop was locked by the ‘Administrator’ with a text noting “Guess it is official now”, which meant that he has been fired.

Guess it is official now. pic.twitter.com/5SRwotyD8J — Eric Frohnhoefer @ 🏡 (@EricFrohnhoefer) November 14, 2022