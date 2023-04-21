Elon Musk’s Starship rocket explodes and yet congratulations pour in for the team

Elon Musk and his SpaceX team test-launched their reusable Starship rocket which exploded into flames seconds after it was launched. However, the team received appreciation for their effort.

Hyderabad: On Thursday, Elon Musk and his SpaceX team test-launched their reusable Starship rocket for the first time. However, lifting off seconds before the scheduled time, the craft that is touted to be the most powerful rocket ever made exploded into flames.

The company’s initial plan was to send the 394-foot rocket that had no people or satellites aboard on a round trip around the globe from Texas.

While it may look like the mission to launch the rocket failed, various personalities and space research organisations have been congratulating the team.

“yes, but remember it’s the first TEST flight of a brand new rocket that’s almost twice as powerful as anything flown before it. Rockets are of the most complicated, difficult things to build that push the limits of materials and physics (sic),” wrote one user sympathising with the company.

The team also celebrated their test launch and tweeted, “With a test like this, success comes from what we learn, and today’s test will help us improve Starship’s reliability as SpaceX seeks to make life multi-planetary.”

Although the rocket exploded, it is widely viewed only as a test launch and it is expected that a second launch attempt will be made soon. Also, failures at the initial stage are pretty common for space missions.

Many are viewing the successful lift-off of the rocket itself as a success. It being able to move around the planet, for the time-being, is a task for some other attempt.