Emmy-winning director Rod Holcomb dies at 80

Holcomb passed away on January 24 in Los Angeles following a protracted illness, the Directors Guild of America said on Friday.

By ANI Published Date - 27 January 2024, 02:17 PM

Los Angeles: Rod Holcomb, an Emmy-winning ER director who also worked on episodes of Lost, China Beach, Wolf, and The Six Million Dollar Man, has died, according to Hollywood reporter. He was 80. Holcomb passed away on January 24 in Los Angeles following a protracted illness, the Directors Guild of America said on Friday. Holcomb said, “Dad was an inspiration to me. He always stayed humble and never lost his desire to mentor young people who were making their way into the industry.”

“Our gentle giant and kind friend passed away peacefully with his wife Jane, son Josh and daughter Natasha by his side,” Holcomb’s manager, Geoffrey Brandt, told The Hollywood Reporter. “He was 80 years young.” “The DGA deeply mourns the passing of Rod Holcomb, a visionary director whose impact on television direction and the creative rights of television directors cannot be overstated,” DGA president Lesli Linka Glatter said in a lengthy statement.

“Rod’s influence as a pilot director on shows like China Beach and ER, among many others, resonated deeply with directors and audiences alike, leaving a cultural imprint. His pioneering use of Steadicam and other techniques brought a more cinematic style to television, helping establish a visual aesthetic that continues today. She continued, “Yet his legacy stretches far beyond the lens. By dedicating himself to guild service, including serving on seven negotiating committees and serving as the co-chair of the Television Creative Rights Committee, Rod fought to enshrine important protections so television directors could bring their own dynamic visions to life unfettered. We will miss his warm, steadfast presence, and know his caring leadership and directorial mastery will continue inspiring directors for generations. Our deepest condolences to his wife, Jane and his family.”

Throughout his decades-long career, Holcomb directed hundreds of television programmes and got four Emmy nominations–three for ‘ER’ and one for ‘China Beach.’ He also received two DGA nominations for these shows and one for ‘The Pentagon Papers.’ He has also directed episodes of ‘Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders,’ ‘Ice,’ ‘Agent X,’ ‘Blood & Oil,’ ‘The Mentalist,’ ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘The Good Wife,’ ‘Numb3rs,’ ‘The West Wing,’ ‘Justified,’ ‘NCIS: Los Angeles,’ ‘Elementary,’ ‘The Equaliser,’ ‘Rizzoli & Isles,’ ‘CSI: Miami,’ and ‘The Quest,’ among many more. Holcomb is survived by his wife, Jane, son Josh, daughter Natasha, and five grandkids.