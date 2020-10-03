Employment opportunities for youth from displaced villages: Harish Rao

By | Published: 8:14 pm

Siddipet: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the State government would create employment and self-employment opportunities for the youth from the displaced villages.

Saying that they had made the Prasad and Kaveri Seed companies set up their units in the district with an objective to create employment to locals, Rao said the government would bring more such companies to Siddipet district so that the unemployed youth will get employment opportunities.

Addressing the displaced people, who joined in the Telangana Rashtra Samithi party along with Kalpana, MPTC, Vemulghat in Siddipet on Saturday, Rao hailed the sacrifices of the displaced villagers under KLIS project.

Saying that the government was giving the best compensation to the oustees of the project, the Minister said that they had built Rs 20 lakh worth house for each of the displaced family under Kondapochamma Sagar and assured to provide similar houses to the displaced under Mallanna Sagar project too. He further said that the Chief Minister, K Chandrashekar Rao was very particular in creating employment to them by getting agriculture processing units in Siddipet district.

Stating that Vemulaghat, Pallepahad and Rampur villagers had set an example by handing over their lands for the construction of Mallanna Sagar, the Minister said that the villagers were showing the way to others by coming forward to support the TRS candidate in the Dubbak by-election now.

