Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:45 PM, Sun - 20 August 23

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between security forces and militants in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

“Encounter has started in Larrow-Parigam area of #Pulwama. Police & Security Forces are on the job. Details shall follow,” Kashmir Zone Police said on X (formerly Twitter).

There were no reports of any casualty on either side.

