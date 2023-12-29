Endowment award for Hyderabad-based NIN scientist

Dr G Bhanuprakaash Reddy has been conferred with the prestigious Vepachedu Gopalkishan Memorial Endowment Award from the Department of Biochemistry, Osmania University, Hyderabad, for his research work in biochemistry

NIN Head of Biochemistry Division Dr Bhanuprakash Reddy.

Hyderabad: Head of the Biochemistry division and senior scientist from Hyderabad-based National Institute of Nutrition (NIN), Dr G Bhanuprakaash Reddy has been conferred with the prestigious Vepachedu Gopalkishan Memorial Endowment Award from the Department of Biochemistry, Osmania University, Hyderabad, for his research work in biochemistry.

Dr Reddy, who has done his PhD in Biochemistry from OU Postdoctoral research at IISc, Bengaluru and Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland-USA, is focused on research on molecular nutrition of chronic non-communicable diseases (NCD) and age-related disorders-underlying basis of the disease, micronutrient-mediated molecular processes involved in NCD, and protective effect of functional foods and novel bioactive molecules.

He reported the prevalence of micronutrient deficiencies, identified the factors associated with inadequacy of micronutrient intakes and revealed how deficiency of micronutrients impacts the molecular mechanisms in complications of diabetes and obesity.