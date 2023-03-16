Energy Minister orders for an inquiry into Chivvemla wall collapse

Minister Jagadish Reddy visited the Government general hospital of Suryapet where the injured students were getting treatment and enquired with them about the incident

16 March 23

Suryapet: Energy Minister G Jagadish Reddy announced Rs.2 lakh ex-gratia and double bed room house to the family of the student who died in the wall collapse in the BC residential school at Chivvemla in Suryapet district.

He visited the Government general hospital of Suryapet where the injured students were getting treatment and enquired with them about the incident.

He said that in addition to Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia and double bedroom house, an outsourcing job in the BC residential school would be provided to a family member of the student Pavan, who died in the incident. He instructed the officials to shift the injured students to NIMS at Hyderabad for best treatment. He also instructed the district collector to order for an inquiry into the incident.

