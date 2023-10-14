Engilipula Bathukamma celebrated on grand scale in erstwhile Karimnagar

By Raghu Paithari Published Date - 08:43 PM, Sat - 14 October 23

Karimnagar: Engilipula Bathukamma, first day of a nine-day flowers festival, was celebrated on a grand scale in the erstwhile Karimnagar district on Saturday.

Women and girls attired in colorful sarees and wearing jewelry played bathukamma in their localities by singing bathukamma songs by making rounds around systematically arranged flowers. Later, bathukammas were immersed in the nearby water bodies.

Officials of Municipal Corporations, municipalities, and gram panchayats made special arrangements for engilipula bathukamma. Besides cleaning the ground, lighting and other arrangements were also made at playing spots.

Earlier in the morning, flower markets were crowded with the people as a large number of the public thronged the markets to purchase Gunugu, Thangedu, Gummadi, Banthi and Chamanthi flowers since they are essential to prepare bathukamma.