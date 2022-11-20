Engineering student killed, two injured after car crashes into bus at Isnapur

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 12:47 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

Representational Image According to the police, a team of students from the VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Technology, Hyderabad had gone to Goa for a tour in a car.

Sangareddy: One engineering student died while two other youngsters were injured after their car crashed into a bus on NH-65 at Isnapur under the Patancheru police station limits on Sunday morning.

According to the police, a team of students from the VNR Vignana Jyothi Institute of Technology, Hyderabad had gone to Goa for a tour in a car. On their way back to Hyderabad, the car crashed into a private bus going in the same direction.

While Jaya Sai (21) was killed, two others in the car were injured. The police said rash driving resulted in the mishap. When the police checked the car details online, there were three rash driving challans pending against the vehicle in Siddipet and Warangal districts.

The body was shifted to the Government Hospital, Patancheru for postmortem. The injured were shifted to a private hospital.

A case was registered.