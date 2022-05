One dead, three taken ill while emptying a septic tank in Sangareddy district

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:32 PM, Thu - 19 May 22

Sangareddy: One man died, and three others have taken ill seriously when they were cleaning a septic tank at Kakatiya Hospital near Isnapur of Patancheru Mandal on Thursday. Poisonous gases were reportedly emanating from the tank when it was uncovered. The victims were not yet identified. The Police have registered a case. The body was taken to Area Hospital Patancheru for postmortem. The injured were also being treated in a private hospital.