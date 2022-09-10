Road from Pashamyalaram to ORR will ease traffic at Isnapur: Harish Rao

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:30 PM, Sat - 10 September 22

Sangareddy: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that the 4.5 KM long road from industrial area Pashamylaram to Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Kardhanur Junction will ease the traffic congestion at Isnapur on NH- 65.

Addressing the gathering after laying a foundation for the road, Rao said that the State government had granted Rs 121 crore for the road work. While Rs 76 crore of the grant would be spent on land acquisition, Rao said the rest Rs 45 crore will be spent on the construction of the four-line road.

Since the industrial area was receiving a huge number of vehicles, the Minister of the Isnapur Junction and the road from NH-65 to Pasamylaram industrial area was witnessing frequent traffic jams. Despite the expansion of roads, he said it had proved not enough. Following a plea from industrialists, Rao said that they have decided to connect the industrial area with an alternative road.

Later, the Minister also laid a foundation for taking up multiple works at the historical Siddi Vinayaka Swamy Temple Rudraram.

The Minister said that the temple management will take up the works of three Rajagopurams, a Shopping Complex with 24 shops, Annadhana Satram, and Kalyana Mandapam on the premises of the temple with an outlay of Rs 4.5 crore.