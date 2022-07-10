Engineering student missing from Hyderabad reportedly traced in Mumbai

Published: Updated On - 02:48 PM, Sun - 10 July 22

Hyderabad: An engineering student who went missing from the city three days back has been traced to Mumbai.

According to information available, Varshini, a BTech student of an engineering college in Kandlakoya of Medchal district, was reportedly dropped by her relatives for an exam at the college on July 7. However, she left the campus soon claiming to have forgotten her identity card and mobile, but did not return home.

Family members who grew anxious when Varshini did not come home even till evening, searched for her and then approached the police.

The police who started investigating the disappearance of the woman student reportedly found her Instagram account being actively used in Mumbai. According to information, the local police was alerted and Varshini was traced there. More details in the case are awaited.

