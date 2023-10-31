Engineers associations demand Revanth’s apology

Demanding an unconditional apology from Revanth Reddy, Engineers associations wanted him to withdraw his remarks against Engineer-in-Chief (General) C Muralidhar of the Irrigation Department in connection with sinking of the Medigadda barrage piers

Hyderabad: The disparaging remarks made by the state PCC President A Revanth Reddy against the Engineer-in-Chief (General) C Muralidhar of the Irrigation Department in connection with sinking of the Medigadda barrage piers came in for condemnation by numerous associations of the state engineers on Tuesday.

Demanding an unconditional apology from Reddy, they wanted him to withdraw his remarks forthwith. Taking strong exception to the way a engineers and officials of the stature of Muralidhar were being targeted and insulted with offensive utterances, they recalled that the Congress leader had hurled abuses against the State’s lift irrigation expert of international repute Penta Reddy also.

The Hyderabad Engineers Association, Telangana Irrigation Graduate Engineers Association, Association of the Telangana Assistant Executive Engineers and the Telangana Retired Engineers Association were among the oganisations that condemned the remarks of Revanth Reddy. They said Muralidhar was targeted for attributing the sinking of Medigadda barrage piers to dislocation of sand beneath the pillars.

They pointed out that the sagging of piers was being attributed by many including Revanth Reddy to factors that have nothing to do with it. In a way they were showing up their ignorance with regard to such issues. They are misleading people on the issue with such accusations. They clarified that the sinking of Medigadda piers in block seven of the barrage has no impact on other stretches of the project.

The project engineers had already made it clear that the incident would not have any bearing on supply of water to Rabi crops in the ayacut area. Leaders of the associations B Gopala Krioshna Rao, N Sreedhar, Bandi Srinivas and A S N Reddy advised the Congress leaders to restrain from personal attacks.

