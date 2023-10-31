Revanth’s remarks on Rythu Bandhu draws criticism

The TPCC president’s remarks did not go well with different sections and many sought to know the Congress party’s stance on farmers.

Hyderabad: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy’s remarks on Rythu Bandhu scheme has drawn severe criticism from different sections with many questioning the Congress party’s respect towards the farming community.

Under Rythu Bandhu, Telangana government offers Rs.10,000 to farmers per acre per year as input subsidy. It is the only State in the country to extend such financial assistance, with farmers in multiple other States demanding replication of the scheme in their States.

However, the TPCC president while addressing at the public meeting, Kollapur said the Telangana government was offering Rs.10,000 to farmers as alms, and claimed that the Congress government would offer Rs.15,000 to farmers. The TPCC president’s remarks did not go well with different sections and many sought to know the Congress party’s stance on farmers.

Stating that the farming community would teach a fitting lesson to the TPCC president, a netizen tweeted: “A few days ago, the Congress leader had said three hours power supply was sufficient to farmers. This was followed with another proclamation that Rythu Bandhu was waste. A senior leader from Karnataka said five hours power was being supplied to farmers. Today, Rythu Bandhu was being dubbed as alms out of arrogance..”

Another netizen said the TPCC president should mind his language. Others pointed out that Rythu Bandhu was launched by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. In the 60 years of being in power, the Congress had never got the idea of such a scheme, and still, a subsidy of Rs.10000 looked like alms to Revanth Reddy.