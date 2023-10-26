England’s Jos Buttler chooses to bat after winning toss against Sri Lanka in CWC 2023

The defending champions are only two steps ahead of the bottom in the World Cup net run rate standings as they approach their match against Sri Lanka.

By ANI Updated On - 02:53 PM, Thu - 26 October 23

Bengaluru: England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and opted to bat against Sri Lanka in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 match here at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday.

The defending champions will enter their match against Sri Lanka just two steps above the bottom of the World Cup net run rate standings.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka have the same 1-3 record as England going into this high-stakes match, as the hapless team continues to be plagued by injuries.

Veteran Angelo Mathews has been brought into a squad that was in desperate need of seasoned reinforcements, and he will improve the batting line-up if he is pressed into service right away.

Speaking at the time of toss, Jos Buttler said, “We are going to bat first. Looks like a good wicket, a little bit drier but we will look to put up a good score. We have been short of our best, we have done enough talking and it is about performing. We have stayed very level as a group, there is some frustration around for not playing as well as we could but there is quality in the team individually and collectively.

Throughout the team. We have three changes – Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone come in.”

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis said, “Pitch is good and we were looking to bat first as well. I am enjoying the captaincy. There are players who are advising me and supporting me. In the last match, we did well with bat and ball. Very important game, we need a good start with the ball and if we get that then we can manage the game. He (Mathews) comes into the team, the most experienced guy in the team and hopefully, he does well today. Angelo and Kumara are playing.”

England (Playing XI): Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w/c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Adil Rashid and Mark Wood.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madushanka.

Also Read CWC 2023: England eye resurgence against struggling Sri Lanka