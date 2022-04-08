Enjoy studying to be stress free: Anjani Kumar

Published: Updated On - 11:39 PM, Fri - 8 April 22

Hyderabad: The Director General of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Anjani Kumar believes that if one enjoys studying and gaining knowledge then nothing is stressful. The 1990 batch IPS officer of the Telangana cadre started preparing for the Civil Services examination while studying at Delhi University and after preparing for over a year he was able to crack the nation’s most competitive exams. Speaking to Telangana Today, Anjani Kumar shares tips on preparing for competitive exams.

Excerpts:

How to prepare Any kind of competitive exam focuses on quality of knowledge and not on quantity. While preparing for such exams, it is always best to keep in mind that the student must know a bit of everything that is happening around the world. The best tool to get this knowledge is newspapers wherein one can get information about everything and anything happening in the world around us. Students must focus on general studies and continuous reading is the key.

Discuss and debate

While preparing for these exams, students must not read and gain knowledge in silos but look at having discussions and debates with fellow aspirants to hone their knowledge. It is important to discuss with like-minded people on a daily basis and see to it that you are able to express your knowledge in short sentences. Writing down the major readings of the day and revising them from time to time is also important.

No shortcut to hard work

As an aspirant one must always remember that there is no shortcut to hard work and one should not lose patience while preparing for these exams. The quality of hours one spends on reading and gaining knowledge is more important than reading for a certain number of hours. I have seen aspirants claim to be studying for so many hours but they are still not able to crack the exam as they are not concentrating while studying.

Stress is a negative term

If one enjoys studying and is determined about cracking a certain exam then stress is not possible. Whatever subject one chooses to study one should enjoy the concept and think about it as gaining knowledge or learning something new then stress will not enter their lives ever.

